LCBO Store (BlackburnNews.com File Photo)

Alcohol hours are now extended across Ontario

Beer, wine and liquor lovers now have more time to stock up, thanks to changes made by the Ontario government.

New, expanded hours for alcohol sales at retail outlets across Ontario took effect Sunday. All LCBO outlets, Beer Store locations, and grocery stores that are currently authorized to sell alcoholic beverages may now do so between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Previously, alcohol could only be sold between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The change was implemented by the Ford government, which included it as part of a streamlining that was discussed in the recent fall economic outlook. The move is also expected to be in line with the pending sale of legal cannabis in the province beginning in April. Regulations for both are overseen by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The government says this move will help offer Ontarians more options and convenience.

The official AGCO website provides additional information on regulations pertaining to alcohol sales.